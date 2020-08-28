Sen. Tom Cotton speaks on highest-profile night of RNC

Cotton's speech focused on foreign policy, as he compared the records of Joe Biden and President Trump.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday (Aug. 27) night before President Trump’s keynote address.

Cotton, a longtime adviser to President Trump and one of the earliest elected officials to warn about coronavirus, was invited to speak on the highest-profile night of the RNC.

Cotton quoted former Obama Defense Secretary, Robert Gates, saying "Barack Obama's own secretary of defense said Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major national security decision over the past four decades.”

Joe Biden treated Israel like a nuisance. President Trump moved our embassy to Jerusalem and brokered peace deals in the Middle East.

He was tough on Biden's record on China, ISIS, Iran and Israel, saying Joe Biden would return us to a "weak and dangerous past."

"President Trump rebuilt our military and added the Space Force. Joe Biden let ISIS terrorists rampage across the Middle East. President Trump eliminated ISIS’ leader and destroyed its caliphate," said Cotton. "Joe Biden opposed the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. President Trump avenged the murder of hundreds of Americans by killing Iran’s terrorist mastermind, Qasem Soleimani."

Cotton said there is no comparison between President Trump and Joe Biden on the Communist Party of China.

"Joe Biden aided and abetted China’s rise for 50 years with terrible trade deals that closed our factories and laid off our workers. President Trump stands up to China’s cheating and stealing and lying," said Cotton.

“Biden said the Chinese Communists aren’t even our competitors, aren’t ‘bad folks’, just months before they unleashed this plague on the world, stated Cotton. "President Trump is clear-eyed about the Chinese threat, and he’s making China pay."

"Weakness is provocative," he said. "Joe Biden would be as wrong and weak over the next four years as he has been for the last 50."

Cotton said China and other enemies of the United States aren't giving up.

"We need a president who stands up for America, not one who takes a knee strong," said Cotton. "A strong and proud America is a safe America, safe from our enemies and safe from war."

In the final words of his speech, Cotton said, "President Trump’s strength has kept us out of war. Joe Biden won’t stand up for America. Donald Trump will. So this November, let’s stand with the president and vote to keep America great."

Read Tom Cotton's full 2020 RNC speech transcript:

Good evening. I’m Senator Tom Cotton. A lot’s changed in four years. Back then, we gathered in a rowdy arena. Tonight, you’re probably at home, while I stand alone. Stands Alone, that was the motto of my old army unit, the 506th Infantry, the original Band of Brothers. From the Normandy beaches to the Iraqi desert, we fought alongside each other, but we were always prepared to stand alone. And so it is with our nation, we lead the free world, but we’ll stand alone if we must, to defend America.

Donald Trump understands this. He puts America first. That’s why America is safer now than four years ago, but Joe Biden would return us to a weak and dangerous past. Barack Obama’s own Secretary of Defense said Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major national security decision over the past four decades. So let’s compare the records of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Joe Biden slashed defense spending again and again. President Trump rebuilt our military and added the Space Force. Joe Biden let ISIS terrorists rampage across the Middle East. President Trump eliminated ISIS’ leader and destroyed its caliphate. Joe Biden opposed the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. President Trump avenged the murder of hundreds of Americans by killing Iran’s terrorist mastermind, Qasem Soleimani.

Joe Biden sent pallets of cash to the Ayatollahs. President Trump ripped up the dangerous Iran nuclear deal. Joe Biden treated Israel like a nuisance. President Trump moved our embassy to Jerusalem and brokered peace deals in the Middle East. Joe Biden coddled socialist dictators in Cuba and Venezuela. President Trump fights against communism in America’s backyard and around the world.

And on the Communist Party of China, there is no comparison. Joe Biden aided and abetted China’s rise for 50 years with terrible trade deals that closed our factories and laid off our workers. President Trump stands up to China’s cheating and stealing and lying. Joe Biden allowed Chinese fentanyl to flood across our southern border. President Trump sanctioned Chinese drug dealers for poisoning our kids. Joe Biden said Chinese communists aren’t even our competitor, aren’t bad folks, just months before they unleashed this plague on the world. President Trump is clear-eyed about the Chinese threat and he is making China pay, but China’s not giving up. In fact, they’re rooting for Joe Biden.