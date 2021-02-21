Sen. Rapert, chair of State Agencies, says special session may be needed for redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, chair of the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a Talk Business & Politics interview released Sunday (Feb. 21) that lawmakers may need a special session to deal with Congressional redistricting.

The legislature’s state agencies committees redraw Congressional district lines every ten years after the Census is taken to account for population shifts and numerically-balanced representation. The Board of Apportionment – which consists of the Governor, Attorney General, and Secretary of State – redraws the 100 House districts and 35 Senate districts every decade. Republicans will control both of those redistricting tasks for the first time in the modern political era.