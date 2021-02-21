Sen. Hendren says governor’s race not certain, discusses legislative dynamic as an Independent

Political life will be different for State Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Gravette, when the legislature reconvenes Monday. Last week during the snowstorms that shut down capitol activity, Hendren announced he was leaving the GOP and would operate as a political independent.

“I think it’s the way I can best serve Arkansas. The Republican Party, I still love. There’s great people in the party, and I know there’s a lot of people working hard to right the ship. But for me, I just feel like the work that I need to do in Arkansas, it’s going to be easier for me to do that from an independent platform, not bound to either party,” Hendren said in a Talk Business & Politics interview that aired Sunday (Feb. 21).