Sen. Hendren says governor’s race not certain, discusses legislative dynamic as an Independent

Last week during the snowstorms that shut down capitol activity, Hendren announced he was leaving the GOP and would operate as a political independent.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 18, 2021.

Political life will be different for State Sen. Jim Hendren, I-Gravette, when the legislature reconvenes Monday. Last week during the snowstorms that shut down capitol activity, Hendren announced he was leaving the GOP and would operate as a political independent.

“I think it’s the way I can best serve Arkansas. The Republican Party, I still love. There’s great people in the party, and I know there’s a lot of people working hard to right the ship. But for me, I just feel like the work that I need to do in Arkansas, it’s going to be easier for me to do that from an independent platform, not bound to either party,” Hendren said in a Talk Business & Politics interview that aired Sunday (Feb. 21).

Hendren will lose his chairmanship of the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee. Despite his seniority, Senate rules dictate that a majority party member must serve as chair.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

