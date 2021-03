The operator is believed to have ties to Alma. If you see this vehicle, please contact your local authorities.

ALMA, Arkansas — Alma Police are asking the public to keep a lookout for a missing semi-tractor with Arkansas license plate number KB14881.

The operator has not returned the vehicle to its owner and is believed to have ties to the Alma area, according to the Alma Police Department (APD).

APD shared pictures of the missing semi-tractor and said it may be parked near Alma.