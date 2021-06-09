Selena Forever/Siempre Selena exhibition comes to Crystal Bridges Museum

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was a Grammy Award-winning artist who became an international pop sensation before her tragic death in the 90s.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Selena Forever/Siempre Selena exhibition is now at the Crystal Bridges Museum.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was a Grammy Award-winning artist who became an international pop sensation before her tragic death in 1995.

The exhibition includes nine photographs for visitors to view. The museum says the photographs are appreciated for Selena herself and the power of photography to shape an image.

Visitors can also listen to her music while at the exhibition.

The exhibition is now open and is free to guests. It will continue through Jan. 10, 2022.

