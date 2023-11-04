Seeing smoke? Large controlled burn in Crawford County

Almost 3,000 acres in Crawford County were under the controlled burn on Tuesday.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Forestry Division, a large controlled burn in Crawford County is causing many to see and smell smoke in the River Valley.

AFD's website says a prescribed burn in Crawford County began at 10 a.m. about two miles northeast of Cedarville that burned 2,995 acres.

The technique used is listed as "aerial ignition."

The prescribed burn, according to AFD, is scheduled to end around midnight on April 12.

Other controlled burns today in our area include:

In Benton County, 180 acres of a controlled burn took place two miles east of Sulphur Springs.

There are three scheduled controlled burns in Madison County, including over 1,700 acres east of St. Paul also using the aerial ignition technique.

In Scott County, two controlled burns (south and southwest of Waldron) totaling over 3,000 acres took place.

In Sebastian County, 101 acres south of Midland were burned.

In Washington County, 10 acres were burned in Greenland.

What is a controlled burn?

The AFD chooses days when rain is in the forecast to help mitigate risk, with vegetation still fairly wet it's easier to control the blaze.

Light east winds help crews plan the direction of the burn. It's not too windy to bring a fire out of control.

A prescribed fire is a planned fire; it is also sometimes called a “controlled burn” or “prescribed burn."

According to the National Parks Service, controlled burns are an important tool used to manage fire. "A scientific prescription for each fire, prepared in advance, describes its objectives, fuels, size, the precise environmental conditions under which it will burn, and conditions under which it may be suppressed."

The fire may be designed to create a mosaic of diverse habitats for plants and animals, to help endangered species recover, or to reduce fuels and thereby prevent a destructive fire, the NPS says.

