GREENSBORO, N.C. — An apartment manager is arrested after assaulting a child under 12 at Sedgefield Gardens in Greensboro Thursday.
Officers said 62-year-old Kimberly Jennings made contact with two children and their parents.
Investigation reveals that Jennings assaulted children at the complex.
Warrants were obtained and within a few hours of the incident, Jennings was arrested and taken to the Guilford County Jail. She was charged with two counts of Assault on a Child under 12.
This investigation is ongoing.
