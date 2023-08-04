Greensboro police said 62-year-old Kimberly Jennings was arrested and charged for assaulting a child under 12 years old.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An apartment manager is arrested after assaulting a child under 12 at Sedgefield Gardens in Greensboro Thursday.

Officers said 62-year-old Kimberly Jennings made contact with two children and their parents.

Investigation reveals that Jennings assaulted children at the complex.

Warrants were obtained and within a few hours of the incident, Jennings was arrested and taken to the Guilford County Jail. She was charged with two counts of Assault on a Child under 12.

This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.