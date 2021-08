Fort Smith Police believe the people seen in the video may be responsible for felony thefts from a local business that occurred on two separate occasions.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) shared security footage on Monday (Aug. 9) of people who may be responsible for felony thefts from a local business that occurred on two separate occasions.

The FSPD needs to identify the individuals seen in the video below.

If you have any information, please contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 709-5131.