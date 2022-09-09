Section of Oak Ridge Trail in Fayetteville to close 6 weeks due to construction

The closure to Oak Ridge Trail in Fayetteville will begin Monday, Sept. 12 for bicyclists and pedestrians.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A section of Oak Ridge Trail at the intersection of Center Street and Harmon Avenue in Fayetteville will close for six weeks due to construction.

The closure will begin Monday, Sept. 12 for bicyclists and pedestrians.



The closure is required for the construction of intersection improvements at and is expected to last six weeks.

Signs will be installed to notify users and alternative routes to the University of Arkansas will be available through Duncan Ave.

Intersection improvements include the following installations:

Traffic signal

Turn lanes

New sidewalks

Crosswalk improvements

The City of Fayetteville says the intersection sees high numbers of pedestrians crossing Center St., regular Razorback Transit bus traffic and high numbers of left-turn movements from Center St. to the Harmon Parking Garage on the university campus. Sign installations will allow for a more orderly movement of traffic and a safer environment for pedestrians.

