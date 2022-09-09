x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Section of Oak Ridge Trail in Fayetteville to close 6 weeks due to construction

The closure to Oak Ridge Trail in Fayetteville will begin Monday, Sept. 12 for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Credit: City of Fayetteville - Facebook

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A section of Oak Ridge Trail at the intersection of Center Street and Harmon Avenue in Fayetteville will close for six weeks due to construction.

The closure will begin Monday, Sept. 12 for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The closure is required for the construction of intersection improvements at and is expected to last six weeks.

Signs will be installed to notify users and alternative routes to the University of Arkansas will be available through Duncan Ave. 

Credit: City of Fayetteville

Intersection improvements include the following installations:

  • Traffic signal
  • Turn lanes
  • New sidewalks 
  • Crosswalk improvements

The City of Fayetteville says the intersection sees high numbers of pedestrians crossing Center St., regular Razorback Transit bus traffic and high numbers of left-turn movements from Center St. to the Harmon Parking Garage on the university campus. Sign installations will allow for a more orderly movement of traffic and a safer environment for pedestrians.

For more information on intersection improvements, click here.

A section of the Oak Ridge Trail at the intersection of Center St. and Harmon Ave. will close Monday, Sept. 12, to...

Posted by City of Fayetteville Arkansas Government on Friday, September 9, 2022

Related Articles

 

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Memorial run held in Bentonville for murdered Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher

Before You Leave, Check This Out