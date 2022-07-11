Section of Highlands Boulevard in Bella Vista to close July 19-21

Traffic will be detoured along Copinsay and Kirkwall Drives.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A section of Highlands Boulevard will be closed July 19-21 to allow for culvert installation prior to repaving planned for later this year.

The section that will be closed is from McGrath Drive to Kirkwall Drive.

Traffic will be detoured along Copinsay and Kirkwall Drives.

This closure is subject to change depending on weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances according to the City of Bella Vista.

