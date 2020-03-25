Secretary of Health has sole authority on quarantine, restriction on commerce, and travel throughout Arkansas

Due to the spread of COVID-19, barbers, body art, body art schools, cosmetologists, massage therapists, and medical spas ordered to close doors Mar. 25 at 12:00 p.m.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Secretary of Health, in consultation with the Governor, has sole authority over all instances of quarantine, isolation, and restrictions on commerce and travel throughout Arkansas, as necessary and appropriate to control disease in the state of Arkansas.

He is authorized by Ark. Code Ann. §20-7-109—110 and the Arkansas State Board of Health Rules Pertaining to Reportable Disease (2019).

Based on available scientific evidence, it is necessary and appropriate to take further action to ensure that COVID-19 remains controlled and that residents and visitors in Arkansas remain safe.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), posted the (ADH) Directive to Facebook on Tuesday, Mar. 23 which read, “ In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, all barbers, body art establishments, body art schools, cosmetology establishments, massage therapy clinics/spas, and medical spas should close for in-person operations beginning on Tuesday, Mar. 25. at 12:00 p.m.