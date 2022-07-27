Second-hand shops see increase in back-to-school shoppers

Students and teachers will be back in the classroom before we know it and with prices higher than usual this year, back-to-school shopping could be pretty expensive.

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas students and teachers will be back in the classroom before we know it and with prices higher than usual this year, back-to-school shopping could be pretty expensive.

5NEWS had the chance to talk with Once Upon a Child, a children’s consignment shop in Northwest Arkansas and they said because of inflation they’ve seen more and more people coming through their doors.

With school just right around the corner, many families are getting ready to back to school shop which we all know can get pretty expensive, especially during this season of high inflation.

According to Lanee Barnhill with Once Upon a Child, they always plan to be busier around school time with kids needing a new back-to-school wardrobe.

“Usually in July we kind of see the uptick for getting ready for back-to-school and it really doesn’t taper off until about Christmas,” said Barnhill.

But this year they said they’re especially busy. This month alone they’ve seen a 10% increase in shoppers and they think high inflation rates could be one of the big reasons that more people are shopping second-hand with many shoppers relieved when they see the lower consignment store prices.

“Lots of customers come to us because of prices being so high and most of our items are 70% less than retail and you can buy sell and trade so we can buy items from our customers and save them money and they can trade and get more so and so we have had our increase already about 10% so far,” said Barnhill.

Beautiful Lives, an adult consignment shop in Fayetteville said they don’t expect to see a big back-to-school increase until U of A students are back on campus. But, overall in the last few months, they have seen an increase in shoppers.

