Second body found at Fort Smith home

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A second body has been found inside a Fort Smith home where investigators found human remains on Sunday, Mar. 15.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, police responded to a call of unknown trouble on Sunday night.

Upon arrival, human remains were found inside a vacant home on North 12th St.

Crime scene investigators have continued to work the scene since the initial body was found.

On Tuesday (Mar. 17) morning, the second set of human remains were discovered inside the home.

Mitchell said due to the advanced state of decomposition on both bodies, they are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for help with identification and causes of death.