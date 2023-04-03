Second Annual Black Bear Bonanza held in Bentonville this weekend

The event took place at the Benton County Quail Barn to celebrate the icon of North American Wilderness, the black bear.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Bentonville gathered this weekend for the annual Black Beaer Bonanza.

Around 500 people were at the event including hunters, anglers, as well as families and kids for the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers' second annual Black Bear Bonanza.

It is a family-friendly event with fun activities and wildlife exhibit for kids.

"One of our big things is to get people introduced to the outdoors and welcome them to what's going on. So what we are doing is some seminars to help people understand what to do like we have a seminar, we are doing a wild game butchering contest to show people what they can do with it," said James Brandenburg with Arkansas Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

The Ozark Beer Company had a special run of Black Bear Golden Lager available for purchase.

