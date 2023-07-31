James Fork Regional Water District announces Phase 2 water conservation in Sebastian County

James Fork Regional Water District announced Phase II water conservation "until further notice."

James Fork Regional Water District (JFRWD) has announced the implementation of Phase II water conservation for customers in Sebastian County on Monday, July 31. JFRWD says this is due to "extreme high temperatures and excessive water usage."

Here's what that means:

JFRWD advises residents to avoid the following:

Lawn watering

Car washing

Filling pools

Filling fountains

Fire hydrant testing

Hosing down hard surface areas such as sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, or any "hard surface areas."

JFRWD says gardens, plants, trees, and shrubs should only be watered with a "handheld hose."

How long?

JFRWD says these recommendations will be in place "until further notice."

