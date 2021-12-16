Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of recurring scam calls

Scam calls have been going around asking citizens for money to stop an arrest. The SCSO says they will never contact anyone to ask for money for those situations.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is warning the public about scam calls that have been going on in the area.

SCSO says the calls originate from 479-629-2747 but can come from other phone numbers. SCSO believes it is a spoofed number and says the caller identifies himself as Chief Deputy Kevin Nickson.

The caller is telling citizens there is a warrant for their arrest and is asking them to send money to stop the arrest. The SCSO says they will never call someone and ask them for money to prevent an arrest.

According to the SCSO, the calls seem to follow the same pattern. The caller will use the name of a current deputy, state there is a warrant for the citizen's arrest, and say there is a way out of detention and embarrassment.

The caller tells victims they can purchase Green Dot or some other cash card, give them the card numbers and PIN. Victims are told the warrant is satisfied once they've received the cash and no arrest will be made afterward.

SCSO says many citizens have sent money and later realized they've been scammed.