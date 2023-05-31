Sebastian County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old

Deputies describe the girl, identified as Selena Holmes, as being 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old girl has been reported missing after she left home and didn't return on May 29, 2023.

Her mother told deputies that her daughter left earlier in the day and said she'd be back at 7 p.m. When her daughter didn't come home, her mother reported her missing.

Deputies describe the girl, identified as Selena Holmes, as being 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black crop top and black shorts. Authorities say she could also be carrying a small black satchel and may not have the medication with her that she needs.

"She is under a doctor's care," SCSO said in the release.

Deputies say she could be in the Fort Smith area with her last known area as north Fort Smith. Her phone isn't currently on and hasn't tried to communicate with friends or family, according to SCSO.

"SCSO has entered Holmes as run away. So far investigators have not turned up any leads on her whereabouts," SCSO said.

If have any information on where Holmes' may be, you're asked to contact Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.

