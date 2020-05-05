x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Sebastian County Sheriff's Department searching for suspect who fled in a high-speed chase

The suspect took off when a deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A Sebastian County Deputy was involved in a high-speed chase around 3 a.m. Tuesday (May 5).

The deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop when the driver took off.

The chase didn’t last long before the driver ran off the road, hit a tree, and ran away from the scene.

Deputies are still trying to find the suspect and say he has multiple warrants.

No injuries occurred during the chase.

The suspect’s name, picture, and warrant information have not yet been released.

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

RELATED: Police chase in Pea Ridge leads to Missouri man's arrest

RELATED: Dashcam video shows deadly police chase in Fort Smith