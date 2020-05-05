Sebastian County Sheriff's Department searching for suspect who fled in a high-speed chase

The suspect took off when a deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A Sebastian County Deputy was involved in a high-speed chase around 3 a.m. Tuesday (May 5).

The deputy was attempting to make a traffic stop when the driver took off.

The chase didn’t last long before the driver ran off the road, hit a tree, and ran away from the scene.

Deputies are still trying to find the suspect and say he has multiple warrants.

No injuries occurred during the chase.

The suspect’s name, picture, and warrant information have not yet been released.