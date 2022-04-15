What the 'hail' should you do?

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Department is warning drives, while it is not illegal, stopping on the highway during hail is dangerous and not advised.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Across Fort Smith and Sebastian County, hail fell on Monday during rush hour.

Drivers on the road found themselves stuck in the storm and searching for somewhere to pull over and get their car undercover.

"We have a tendency to panic, and when we panic, we usually don't make very good decisions," said Sebastian County Sheriff Department, Captain Philip Pevehouse.

That panic led to motorists seeking cover under overpasses. Traffic near I-540 and 271, down to I-540 and Phoenix began to pile up in a domino effect of drivers stopping.

One family saw the severe weather alert on their phone and chose to take their two young children out of harm's way only to find themselves stuck and trying to get through the roadway.

"There were so many cars jammed in that underpass that they weren't just in a straight line," said Michael Branscum. "They were covering the lanes on each side, as well as, the middle turned sideways. There was vehicles on each side of the underpass trying to make their way through and they were just blocked."

Branscum told 5NEWS that his family eventually made it through the traffic, saying he was waving and gesturing at drivers pleading for them to give his family space.

Following the storm, the Sebastian County Sheriff's Department was sent numerous messages about drivers stopping under overpasses and if there was anything they could do about it.

Pevehouse says while it isn't illegal to stop at an overpass during severe weather, "anything could be ticketable as far as impeding traffic."

Pevehouse urges drivers to consider, "what if there was an emergency vehicle? A firetruck, an ambulance, a police unit trying to respond to an emergency someone was having - how are they supposed to get through?"

So next time you find yourself in severe weather, don't panic and think, 'what the 'hail' should I do?' find an alternative source of cover. Such as a gas station or car wash. Even staying put and not driving can be the safest answer in the situation.

Branscum hopes his fellow motorists remember that "there's family and lives involved and cars are replaceable, lives aren't."

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.