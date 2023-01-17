Sebastian County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 26-year-old man

Beneux was last seen wearing dark khakis with an orange windbreaker with a blue beanie and hiking boots

BARLING, Ark. — According to the Barling Police Department, 26-year-old Riley Beneux has been reported missing after telling his family he was leaving for the gym and never returned home.

Sebastian County Sheriff's Department and the county's emergency management are aiding in the search. "Right now we have search and rescue on the ground. A helicopter in the air. With assistance from Sebastian county sheriffs and Emergency Management," BPD said.

Beneux is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark khakis with an orange windbreaker with a blue beanie and hiking boots.

His truck reportedly was found at Spring Hill Park in Barling.

Beneux has not been heard from since 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

If anyone has seen or heard from Beneux are is aware of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office at 479-783-1051.

