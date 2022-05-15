Sebastian Co. law enforcement memorial service to be held in Fort Smith

The memorial service will be honoring all law enforcement officers, troopers, and deputies.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is partnering with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) to host a candlelight vigil and memorial service in honor of all law enforcement officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty in Sebastian County.

The agencies that have lost members in the line of duty in Sebastian County include:

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Smith Police Department

Barling Police Department

Arkansas State Police

The agency heads will read the names of the fallen heroes during the ceremony.

National Police Week is May 11-17 this year. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. Whatever week May 15 falls into, is considered National Police Week.

The event will be held on Monday, May 16 at 8 p.m. at the plaza of the Sebastian County Courts Building located at 901 B Street South.

