Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire

Three different fire agencies are working on a fire in southern Sebastian County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area.

According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma.

The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called in to help with the growing fire.

Officials say the county has seen 15 fires spread easily since Sept. 1.

5NEWS will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device