Sebastian County Detention Center inmates being tested for COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Public services at the Sebastian County Detention Center were temporarily stopped Thursday (Nov. 5) so inmates and staff could be tested for COVID-19. The testing comes after six inmates that were at the jail over the weekend tested positive for COVID-19.

The six inmates that tested positive were transported to state prison this week, where they learned they had tested positive.

Following the positive results, the Sebastian County Detention Center was notified. Following guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, it was decided that a mass testing event needed to take place at the Sebastian County Detention Center, according to Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion.

Sheriff Runion told 5NEWS he expects results from the test on either Friday or Saturday.

Over 500 inmates and faculty members will be tested, according to Captain Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office.