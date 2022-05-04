Crash creates hour-long standstill in southern Sebastian County Tuesday morning, injuries under investigation

Witnesses at the scene described one of the vehicles as being significantly damaged.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating a crash in southern Sebastian County Tuesday, April 5, morning that stalled traffic on Highway 71 for over an hour.

The wreck involving two vehicles, a black passenger car and a truck hauling a flatbed trailer, happened just after 9:00 a.m. First responders were able to get traffic moving smoothly again by noon.

5NEWS is still working to gather information on injuries sustained in the crash. Witnesses at the scene described one of the vehicles as being significantly damaged.

Crews moved the vehicles off the highway and into a nearby gas station parking lot to relieve traffic.

It's unclear at this time what caused the wreck.

Arkansas State Police are working to contact the families of the crash victims.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

