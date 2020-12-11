Sebastian Co. Sheriff's Office releases photos of suspects in theft by fraud scheme

The suspects stole approximately $5000 from Southern Tire Mart in Fort Smith using an out-of-state individual's credit cards.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A Fort Smith business and an out-of-state individual are victims of a credit card fraud scheme, according to Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

Approximately three weeks ago, Southern Tire Mart in Fort Smith took a $3,200 phone order for tires, where two separate credit cards were used to complete the transaction.

The caller who placed the order gave the company name of "Weatley Transport," which was later found to be a non-existent company.

On the following day, two men went into Southern Tire Mart claiming to be "Wheatley Transport" employees, and one of the men bought additional tires with a credit card.

The total purchases were approximately $5,000 with a total of eight tires taken.

On a later date, Southern Tire Mart learned all of the card numbers used for the transactions were stolen from an out-of-state individual.

Southern Tire Mart was able to retrieve a photo of the two men who picked up the tires.

The identities of the suspects have not been established, and SCSO is asking for help in identifying them.

The men were driving a rental vehicle and investigators are following leads in that direction.

If anyone has any information on this matter or knows the identity of these men, they are asked to call SCSO at (479) 783-1051.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Photos of suspects released by SCSO: