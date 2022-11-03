Sebastian Co. runs out of road treatment ahead of Friday snow

County areas are feeling the effects after the Sebastian County Road Department ran out of treatments ahead of Friday's snowfall.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Friday’s winter storm came and went without much of a headache to drivers and road crews in Sebastian County.

Following February’s winter storms, Jim Carter, the road superintendent with the Sebastian County Road Department said his team simply ran out.

“We normally have a stock built up, this year we ran out. The last storm we ran out about three-quarters of the way through it,” said Carter.

While the news may be concerning for drivers in Sebastian County, Carter told 5NEWS that his crews spent Friday out driving the county and monitoring roads. Carter and his team still have a stockpile of sand and salt they were ready to deploy to any roads that may need it for traction.

Looking ahead to next year, Carter said new chemicals and supplies to pretreat roads and ice have been, “ordered and we’ll order at the end of this year for next year. Hopefully, we’ll get a break and we’ll get a store built up of it.”

Carter and the Sebastian County Road Department are hopeful this is the last winter storm of the season and can shift their focus to restocking for next year. Roads throughout Sebastian County remained mostly clear Friday, but there are still some wet spots on roads and slick conditions on bridges.

Drivers are urged to drive with care overnight as temperatures will drop into the teens. Any wet spot on the road should be considered ice that wasn’t treated.

