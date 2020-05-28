Sebastian Co. Justice of the Peace arrested

Karla Reedy was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor Second Degree.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sebastian County Justice of the Peace Karla Reedy has been arrested.

According to Sebastiantion County Jail records, Karla Reedy was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor Second Degree.

She was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Wednesday (May 27) and has since bonded out.

No other information about the arrest has been released at this time.

The Justice of the Peace is an elected official in county government. Reedy represents District 13.