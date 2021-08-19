Sebastian Co. fair kicks off Tuesday

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The Sebastian County Fair will take place Aug. 24-28 in Greenwood.
A list of events has been released by the Sebastian County Fair Association.
- Dollar Night - Aug. 24: Admission and all rides are $1.00
- The Pirate Man Dan: Nightly shows by the pirate will take place on the fairgrounds stage
- Mystic Magic and Variety Show: Nightly stage shows on large outdoor stage
- Johnson Brothers Carnival Rides
- Junior Livestock Show: Aug. 25th starting at 8 a.m.
- Livestock Awards: Aug. 26 on the main stage at 6:30 p.m.
- Cow Patty Drop: Tickets will be on sale at the fair for $10.
- JUBR Bull Riding: Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. 25 bulls vs. 25 riders.
- Neon Blues Band: Saturday on the fairgrounds
- Food Truck Alley: Food and drinks
- Commercial Building: 20 vendors with unique items for sale
- Home Economics Building: The building will host art, photography, clothing and more. All items that are entered in this year’s fair compete for the coveted blue ribbon synonymous with county fairs.
For more information visit www.sebastiancountyfair.com.