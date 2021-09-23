Sebastian Co. dispatchers help save a life by using language translator

Two local dispatchers helped locate a Russian-speaking person who was in a wreck by using a language translator.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Two Sebastian County 911 dispatchers are being called heroes after helping translate for someone during an emergency.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), around midnight on Sunday, Sept. 19, dispatchers Shawnee Haysmer and Mollie Burden were six hours into their shift when they received a frantic 911 call for help.

This wasn't uncommon, except the caller was speaking Russian.



Dispatchers Shawnee and Mollie quickly activated a translation device and began communicating with the caller. They were able to piece together his location, that he had been in a wreck, he was hurt and that he needed an ambulance.