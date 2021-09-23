x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sebastian Co. dispatchers help save a life by using language translator

Two local dispatchers helped locate a Russian-speaking person who was in a wreck by using a language translator.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Two Sebastian County 911 dispatchers are being called heroes after helping translate for someone during an emergency.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), around midnight on Sunday, Sept. 19,  dispatchers Shawnee Haysmer and Mollie Burden were six hours into their shift when they received a frantic 911 call for help. 

This wasn't uncommon, except the caller was speaking Russian.

Dispatchers Shawnee and Mollie quickly activated a translation device and began communicating with the caller. They were able to piece together his location, that he had been in a wreck, he was hurt and that he needed an ambulance.

The caller had rolled his van on Dayton Road and was injured, pinned upside down inside the vehicle, unable to get out.

After receiving this information, deputies quickly made their way to the scene. With the assistance of fire and EMS personnel, they were able to rescue the man.

RELATED: Burn bans in effect for parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma

RELATED: Residents encouraged to help during fall cleanup campaign in Sebastian County