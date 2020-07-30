Search warrant served at Pocola business stemming from a multi-county burglary ring

Leflore County Sheriff's Office and Spiro Police served a warrant this morning that led to the arrest of two suspects.

POCOLA, Okla. — Investigators with the Leflore County Sheriff's Office and Spiro Police served a search warrant for stolen goods at Freight Sales Market in Pocola.

According to Leflore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards, the stolen items are part of a month-long burglary sting covering McCurtain, Latimer and Leflore Counties.

Edwards said a man and a woman has been arrested, but their identities have not been released at this time.

Investigators believe the pair stole items totaling over $5,000 and took some items to Freight Sales Market on Folsom Blvd. in Pocola for re-sale.