Search underway for Fort Smith robbery suspect

FSPD says the robbery took place at approximately 10:17 p.m. at The Point Convenience Store located at 1116 Grand Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui.



The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for information on a suspect that robbed a convenience store on Saturday, April 8, night.

FSPD says the robbery took place at approximately 10:17 p.m. at The Point Convenience Store located at 1116 Grand Avenue.

According to witnesses, a male entered the store and went behind the counter. When confronted, the male put his hand in his hoodie pocket as if to suggest he had a gun and ordered the clerk to open the register.

No further details have been released at this time. Anyone with information that can be of assistance to this case is asked to contact the FSPD at 479-709-5100.

APRIL 8 ROBBERY: Suspect sought in connection to incident at The Point convenience, see release for more details https://t.co/RPAofDzI7m — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) April 9, 2023

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device