Search for Tanvi Marupally gets national attention

It's been over 6 weeks since Tanvi Marupally was last seen leaving school in Conway— and as the search continues, people outside the state will soon know who she is.

CONWAY, Ark. — It's been 48 days since 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was seen leaving Conway Junior High School— and that day, January 17, was the last time that anyone saw Tanvi.

"With really no explanation of what happened, where she is, it's like she vanished into thin air," Angeline Hartmann, Communications Director for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said. "Everybody that we've told about this case wants to do what they can to help Tanvi, to help this family."

The search has been widespread throughout Conway, as police and the community have continuously searched over the past several weeks.

"The National Center believes that all children, all missing children should be looked for," Hartmann said. "All these communities should rally for all the children."

While the community has jumped to help search, Hartmann explained that there's concern that Tanvi may not be in Arkansas— that's why a new approach could help in that search.

"Her story will pop up whether you are expecting it or not," Hartmann said. "You can't just scroll past it."

Starting on Monday, March 13, information on Tanvi and her disappearance will show up on gas station screens in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Tennessee. With those being such high-traffic areas, Hartmann hopes to find somebody who has seen something.

"Every time a child is missing, that's everybody's child," she said.

While it's been 48 days since anyone has seen Tanvi, it only takes one person to keep that number from climbing anymore.

"That's huge, because if she has left if she has been taken outside of Arkansas, the more eyes on this the better," Hartmann said.

If you have any information on where Tanvi may be, you're encouraged to call the Conway Police Department at (501) 450- 6120.