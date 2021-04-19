Police in Sallisaw searching for missing 23-year-old

John D. Lewis, 23, from the Marble City area, is believed to be in Sallisaw. He has medical issues and has not taken his medication, leaving him confused and scared.

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Sallisaw Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 23-year-old with medical issues who is believed to be missing in the city.

Authorities say, John D. Lewis, 23, has medical issues (police did not clarify his condition), which cause him to take medication.

Lewis is from the Marble City area but is believed to be in Sallisaw.

His last known whereabouts were near Wheeler Ave. and Ridge Dr. in Sallisaw and is believed to be on foot.

Police say since Lewis has not taken his medication, he could be confused and scared.