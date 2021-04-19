x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Police in Sallisaw searching for missing 23-year-old

John D. Lewis, 23, from the Marble City area, is believed to be in Sallisaw. He has medical issues and has not taken his medication, leaving him confused and scared.

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Sallisaw Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 23-year-old with medical issues who is believed to be missing in the city. 

Authorities say, John D. Lewis, 23, has medical issues (police did not clarify his condition), which cause him to take medication. 

Lewis is from the Marble City area but is believed to be in Sallisaw.

Credit: Sallisaw Police Department

His last known whereabouts were near Wheeler Ave. and Ridge Dr. in Sallisaw and is believed to be on foot. 

Police say since Lewis has not taken his medication, he could be confused and scared. 

If you have any information about Lewis's location, you are asked to call the Sallisaw Police Department dispatch at (918) 775-4141. 

RELATED: 13-year-old boy in critical condition after UTV accident in Sallisaw

RELATED: 4-year-old boy in LeFlore County forms special bond with UPS driver