Search for Beaver Lake kayakers halted for the night due to weather

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that search and rescue for a missing father and son halted when vision and the weather got worse.

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas — The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that a father and son are missing after a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake, and the search and rescue operation has been halted for the night due to weather and vision issues.

BCSO reports that the two left Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake at 11 a.m. Thursday in kayaks and were reported missing hours later.

The Bentonville Alert System sent out a warning stating two kayakers were overdue on Beaver Lake in the Lost Bridge area earlier in the day:

BCSO says that they found one kayak and one life jacket in the Pine Log Hollow area.

The search is set to resume tomorrow morning.

Any information on the missing kayaker's whereabouts should be reported to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

