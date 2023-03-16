Father and son reported as missing on Beaver Lake

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says they've been searching for a missing father and son since the afternoon of March 16.

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) reports that a father and son are missing after a kayaking trip on Beaver Lake.

Search and rescue operations had to halt after the first several hours of the search due to weather and vision issues, but the search began again in the morning.

BCSO reports that the two left Lost Bridge on Beaver Lake at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, in kayaks and were reported missing hours later.

The Bentonville Alert System sent out a warning stating two kayakers were overdue on Beaver Lake in the Lost Bridge area earlier in the day:

BCSO says that they found one kayak and one life jacket in the Pine Log Hollow area.

Any information on the missing kayaker's whereabouts should be reported to the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 479-271-1008.

