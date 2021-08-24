Screenwriting labs offered to high schoolers in NWA

The screenwriting labs are free to youth ages 15-19 and will take place this fall.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local high schoolers will now have the opportunity to take screenwriting labs from Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).

ACS will host two screenwriting labs for high school students this fall in Helena and Northwest Arkansas (NWA). The labs are free to youth, ages 15-19. Anyone interested may apply on the ACS website.

“Teaching young people about the filmmaking process is a core part of our mission at ACS,” said Executive Director Kathryn Tucker. “Our Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls and Young Storytellers programs have been very successful in Little Rock, but we know that there are many other parts of the state where young people may not have access to learning these techniques from industry professionals. Screenwriting and storytelling is the backbone of filmmaking so we are excited to bring these workshops to Helena and Springdale. We hope to continue expanding our educational programming to other parts of the state in 2022.”

During each lab, students will discuss story structure, character development, how to take a story from the page to the screen and more. Only 15 spots are available for each course.

Classes in Northwest Arkansas will run from October 11 to November 5 with students meeting every Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Writer and producer Amber Lindley will oversee the Northwest Arkansas screenwriting lab, which will take place at The Station, located at 610 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale.

Screenwriter and director Nolan Dean will teach the Helena screenwriting lab from October 25 to October 29, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Thrive, located at 410 Ohio Street in Helena.

Part of ACS’s mission is to bring filmmaking programs to underserved individuals and communities and reserve half of the available spots for youth of color.

Niketa Reed, founder and director of Arkansas Soul, feels this lab is a great step towards expanding such opportunities.

"Arkansas Soul is eager to partner with, mentor and support efforts that can uplift the work of budding BIPOC writers," Reed said. "This screenwriting program, and the potential new stories to come from it, present a world of possibilities -- not only to the students involved but to all of us who are thirsty for relevant perspectives and content."