Scott County continues to monitor roadways affected by floods

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Scott County is one of the hardest-hit areas from flash flooding this week.

The rain has finally let up, and there are only a few puddles left in Downtown Waldron, an area that was covered in water less than 48 hours ago.

Waldron residents are still dealing with flood damage.

Some businesses had to close during the flood, some people couldn't leave their homes and Waldron Schools had to cancel classes for several days.

Many other areas of Scott County are working to recover from this week's floods.

Keaton Davis with the Waldron Fire Department says they haven't seen a lot of damage within city limits, but there has been quite a bit of damage in the county where backroads have been washed out.

These are roads used by buses to transport kids to and from school.

Multiple water rescues have been made, but so far, there have been no injuries from the floods.

Scott County is still on high alert, according to Davis.

“We’re going time monitor exactly what roadways are still flooded as the rain comes. We’re going to take it one step at a time and continue to watch those roadways. We want to make sure residents aren’t going down them so that everyone stays safe. The plan, for now, is to just monitor the rain coming and monitor roads that can flood."

Davis says Cedar Creek and the area south of Waldron is the only area that is still under water.