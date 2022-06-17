Scooter's Coffee coming to Fort Smith this fall

The coffee shop will be located on Rogers Ave. and plans to open in November.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith Board of Zoning Adjustment and Planning Commission approved a development plan for a Scooter's Coffee in the city.

The coffee shop will be located at 5607 Rogers Ave. and plans on opening its doors sometime in November.

