Scooter's Coffee coming to Fort Smith this fall

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith Board of Zoning Adjustment and Planning Commission approved a development plan for a Scooter's Coffee in the city.
The coffee shop will be located at 5607 Rogers Ave. and plans on opening its doors sometime in November.
