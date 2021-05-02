School solar projects offer savings, educational opportunities

The project is expected to reduce Farmington Public Schools’ energy and maintenance expenses by nearly $300,000 annually.

Northwest Arkansas school districts are adding solar arrays to meet electricity demand and reduce energy costs. One project in Farmington will include an agricultural component and educational partnership with Little Rock-based nonprofit Heifer International.

Meredith Hendricks, director of sustainability operations for Little Rock-based Entegrity, said the energy services company offers educational programs with all of its school projects.

The goal is to give back to schools long-term and educate students about each project’s energy savings.

“We partnered with Heifer specifically because of that education program,” Hendricks said. “Our education program has a lot of different things involved in it, and our partnership with Heifer is one of those … Heifer actually brings in teachers … and they teach people of all different ages and backgrounds about different kinds of farming practices, using regenerative farming as the baseline for what they teach.”