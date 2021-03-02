'School Girls': or the African 'Mean Girls' play comes to Theatre Squared in Fayetteville

The play "School Girls: or the African 'Mean Girls'" is a story about a group of girls at a boarding school in Ghana.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s Black History Month, a time to celebrate the hard work and achievements of African Americans and highlight Black leaders, business owners, and excellence in our own community.

In Fayetteville, an all-Black cast is putting on a production at Theatre Squared.

The stage is empty and so are the seats but despite an ongoing pandemic the curtain hasn’t closed on productions at Theatre Squared.

The play is called "School Girls: or the African 'Mean Girls'."

“Regardless of race, you’re in the play somewhere. Regardless of race, we’ve all been mean, we’ve been super insecure, we’ve all been nervous, we’ve all been funny and silly," said Na’tosha De’von, an actress in the play.

The play by Jocelyn Bioh is gaining national recognition has come to Northwest Arkansas.

“You think is it about bullies but I think it transcends much more than that," said Shannon Jones, Associate General Manager at Theatre Squared.

Because of Covid-19, audiences can only view the play online but the team at Theatre Squared knew this was a story they needed to tell.

“It’s about schoolgirls, it’s about a lot of things, it’s about the friendships, the bonds that you make when you’re growing up," Jones said.



For Na’tosha De’von, the actress who plays Mercy, it was a special time in her career.

“Just spending that time with a bunch of strong, talented, and brilliant Black women and soaking up their energy and their life stories, and learning these lessons that went beyond the play," De’von said.



School Girls runs through February 14.

You can stream the play from the comfort of your own home.