School districts in COVID-19 ‘red zones’ rises to 42; new known daily cases again top 1,000

The ACHI update on Thursday noted 42 school districts have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.

ARKANSAS, USA — New daily COVID-19 cases again topped 1,000 in Thursday’s (Oct. 22) report, and the number of public school districts in “red zones” rose to 42, up from 26 a week earlier, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI).

The ACHI update posted Thursday noted that 42 school districts have had 50 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, up from 26 a week earlier.

The infections are among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of the school districts and are not specific to school employees and students.

Known infections include confirmed cases and probable cases based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health (ADH).

“This virus is an invisible and serious threat, and we’re seeing its continued spread across our state,” ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said in a statement. “Infections in our communities threaten our schools, and there are more reports of young, healthy individuals who are impacted by COVID-19. This is the time to be smart and not afraid. Take precautions to safeguard your family. Wear a mask, stay distanced and wash your hands. These are the most effective tools we have to stop the spread of this virus at this time.”

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.