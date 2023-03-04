Scholarship and Career Fair to be held in Fort Smith

The event will help parents and students with scholarship search, FAFSA completion, resume writing and career exploration.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui.

A Scholarship and Career Fair will be held in Fort Smith next week.

The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Stephen's Boys and Girls Club.

Parents and students are invited to attend the event to receive help with the following:

Scholarship search

FAFSA completion

Resume writing

Career exploration

The event was put together by the non-profit organization, Fort Smith Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Tammy Roper, a sorority member, says this event is very important. "These are our children, and they're our future," said Roper. "Your children, your community. So we want to provide as much information, access, and resource to empower them to go far."

The event will feature special guest, Miss Arkansas 2022, Ebony Mitchell and there will be a panel discussion focused on entrepreneurship. There will be door prizes including a laptop. Stephen's Boys and Girls Club is located at 3101 N 6th St.

