Schindler Elevator deploying Canoo EVs

The 2023 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles will be upfitted for use by Schindler technicians, the two companies said in a news release.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Schindler Elevator Corporation plans to deploy 50 electric lifestyle delivery vehicles produced by Canoo Inc., an electric vehicle startup with operations in northwest Arkansas.

Schindler (OTC: SHLRF) will implement the vehicles via its Fleet Management Company. Schindler Elevator Corporation is part of the Switzerland-based Schindler Group, also a manufacturer of elevators, escalators and related mobility solutions. The 2023 Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles will be upfitted for use by Schindler technicians, the two companies said in a news release.

“We understand that companies like ours play a crucial role around climate change,” Ray Bisson, the CEO for Schindler’s U.S. operations, said in the news release. “Deploying these vehicles brings us one step closer to a low carbon future.”

