Reverse Holiday Parade held in Prairie Grove

The 2nd Saturday Trades Day and the city hosted a “reverse” Christmas Parade Saturday, (Dec. 12) at the Prairie Grove Middle School.

The parade had a larger turnout than organizers expected, they say around 400 vehicles passed through their line.

“People are craving something to get out and do, we thought this would be awesome,” says Kay Shreve, one of the organizers.

Around 30 local vendors turned out to support the parade, some handing out candy and Christmas prizes to the kids who were hanging out the window to their vehicle.

“We want the kids to remember that they have people in their community that are out there and are happy to see them and we are going to be there when this is all over”