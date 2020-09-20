Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new book tells her side of time in Trump White House

Serving in the press office and as White House Press Secretary for two-and-a-half years, Huckabee Sanders said she felt the time was right to write the book now in order to counterbalance other narratives that paint a darker picture of President Trump and his time in office.

“I think there have been so many negative books about the president and oftentimes from people who didn’t spend the type of time with him that I did. I saw a president who loves this country is fighting for America and I saw the generous and compassionate side of Donald Trump day-in and day-out over the two and a half years that I spent working for him. And I wanted people to see the person that I got to know and that was one of the big catalysts for writing the book,” she said.