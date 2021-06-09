Sarah Huckabee Sanders to host rally in Fort Smith Tuesday (Sept. 7).

The Sanders rally will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Amphitheater on Sept. 7 and is open to the public.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The race for Arkansas’ next governor is on as current Governor Asa Hutchinson reaches his term limit, some candidates are already campaigning.

“We want to get out there and talk about things that matter to Arkansans,” said Arkansas Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee-Sanders.

Sander’s tour stop in Fort Smith will begin with gates opening at 5:30 at the Riverfront Amphitheater. Supporters say they are ready for her arrival.

“Yes, I am, I am excited about it,” said current River Valley resident Keli Plye. She says she did not initially know a rally was happening Tuesday (Sept. 6). However, that does not stop her excitement. “I would absolutely love to go,” Pyle’s continued.

If you are planning to go to the event tomorrow, you will need to register tickets are free, but space is limited. Fort Smith will be stop number three on her 15-stop tour across the state that began Sunday, September 5.

“We kicked off yesterday at Lake Washita. Had a great event of that helps a showcase some great communities across the state,” said Sanders.

During her stop tomorrow in Fort Smith she is expected to speak over a range of issues affecting Arkansas including COVID-19, abortion, and our state’s education.

“One of the biggest things I think we have to change the trajectory on here in the state of Arkansas is Education,” said Sanders. She doesn’t believe Arkansas has had any major education reform within the last 20 years. “For so long we have kind of just pushed kids through the system and we need to focus on making sure that we're actually putting them on a path to prosperity,” Sanders stated.

“Why do I like Huckabee sanders?” Pyle asked herself aloud when posed with the question. “I believe in the people of America. I believe in protecting our freedom,” said Plye.

If planning to attend tomorrow’s event, will need to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Chairs may not be provided. However, they will be serving catfish.

“Get out there and get involved,” Plyes said as a message to her community. “Even if you can’t be there physically, be there in spirit,” she continued.

Sanders's next stop across our area will be this Saturday in Springdale for her final stop on the tour.

5News checked in with fort smith p-d about security...they say are not working directly with Sanders. However, they say they will still monitor the area and watch for potential traffic issues...