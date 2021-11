Families can get a photo with Santa at the Gravette Gym on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette Gym will be hosting Santa photos Saturday, Nov. 13.

Gym officials say they are doing this to allow people plenty of time to get photos back be able to order Christmas cards or gifts.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Photos will cost $10 for Gravette gym members and $20 for non-members. Participants will receive three to five photos per family.