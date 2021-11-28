Santa making stop at Johnson Co. Sheriff's Dept.

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Johnson County Sheriff's Office announced that Santa Clause is making a stop at their parking lot on December 18.
The sheriff's office says Sheriff Stephens and Santa are very close friends and Santa has asked him for a personal favor.
Santa and his elves will hosting a special drive-thru event where they will hand out toys and hot dogs.
The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on a "first come, first serve" basis while supplies last.
If you wish to help out santa, you can donate new unwrapped toys or make a cash donation at the sheriff's office.
The office is located at 301 Porter Industrial Rd. You can give you donation to Fenton or Amy.