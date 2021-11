The Santa House will officially open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Santa House is a giant mailbox that will provide a direct line to the North Pole.

The city is encouraging children to write a letter to Santa Claus and send it via the Santa House.

To receive a special reply before Christmas, letters must include a return address and be dropped off between Nov. 20 and Dec. 5.