Santa Claus plans dramatic landing in Fayetteville; 'Santa Drop' is free for all and includes photo-ops

Watch him and one of his elves parachute into Drake Field, then fly your wish list to him on a paper airplane at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Santa Claus! On Saturday (Dec. 12), Santa Claus himself is planning a dramatic landing in Fayetteville for the "Santa Drop" event.

He's giving his reindeer a break because this lockdown year has taken its toll on them too. But while Comet, Vixen and the gang get some much-needed rest and self-care in preparation for their big Christmas Eve flight, Saint Nick and his elves are keeping as busy as ever.

Arkansas Air and Military Museum (AAMM) and Skydive Fayetteville heard that Santa wanted to treat kids in Northwest Arkansas to a unique and exciting experience before Christmas, so they teamed up to host the Santa Drop.

Kids can watch Santa and one of his elves as they parachute onto Drake Field.

After landing, Santa will take socially distant photos with families at AAMM, and kids will get to send their Christmas "wish lists" to him via paper airplanes.

Santa is on a tight schedule, so he will only be at the museum until 2:30 p.m., and then he will be up, up and away again as he plans to make a quick stop at the North Pole to give Mrs. Claus a hug and check on the elves before heading to his next appointment.

Questions can be emailed to director.aamm@gmail.com.